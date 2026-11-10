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Watch: Just how bad does the air pollution in Delhi get around Diwali season?

Right after Diwali celebrations, the Delhi-NCR region wakes up with a thick blanket of smog. This year was no different, and data shows just how bad air pollution levels get every year.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2026, 06:13 PM IST
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Watch: Just how bad does the air pollution in Delhi get around Diwali season?
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