English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 11 2026 15:57:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 207.65 -0.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,405.90 0.03%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 1,183.00 3.40%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 927.05 -0.54%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 300.70 -1.04%
Business News/ Videos / WATCH: Kalyan Banerjee's 'Call Me Darling' Remark For LS Chair During Parliament Budget Session

WATCH: Kalyan Banerjee's 'Call Me Darling' Remark For LS Chair During Parliament Budget Session

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 10:53 pm IST Livemint

Members of the Lok Sabha burst out into laughter after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee passed a hilarious remark for Lok Sabha Chair Jagdambika Pal during his budget speech. As the LS Chair tried to stop the TMC leader from continuing with his address in the house, Banerjee made a witty remark claiming that Jagdambika Pal calls him 'darling' outside, but isn't giving him time complete his speech in the Lok Sabha.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue