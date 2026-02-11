WATCH: Kalyan Banerjee's 'Call Me Darling' Remark For LS Chair During Parliament Budget Session

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 10:23 pm IST

Members of the Lok Sabha burst out in laughter after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee passed a hilarious remark for Lok Sabha Chair Jagdambika Pal during his budget speech. As the LS Chair tried to stop the TMC MP from continuing with his address in the house after his time was up, Kalyan Banerjee hilariously claimed that Jagdambika Pal calls him 'darling' outside, but isn't giving him time complete his speech in the Lok Sabha.