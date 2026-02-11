Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / WATCH: Kalyan Banerjee's 'Call Me Darling' Remark For LS Chair During Parliament Budget Session

WATCH: Kalyan Banerjee's 'Call Me Darling' Remark For LS Chair During Parliament Budget Session

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 10:53 pm IST Livemint

Members of the Lok Sabha burst out into laughter after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee passed a hilarious remark for Lok Sabha Chair Jagdambika Pal during his budget speech. As the LS Chair tried to stop the TMC leader from continuing with his address in the house, Banerjee made a witty remark claiming that Jagdambika Pal calls him 'darling' outside, but isn't giving him time complete his speech in the Lok Sabha.