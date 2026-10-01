Watch: #Karnataka CM #DKShivakumar Alleges #BJP Conspiracy In Electoral Roll Revision

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged a “big conspiracy” in the state during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking on the process, Shivakumar said the Karnataka government fully cooperated with the Election Commission after a special SIR was started. However, he claimed that in more than 70% of booths, BJP leaders were found collecting Form 7 without proper identification. He further alleged that pre-printed forms were supplied and distributed to BJP party leaders. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d