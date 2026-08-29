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Watch: Karoline Leavitt's LAST Address To Press As White House Press Secretary, 'I Will Miss You'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivered an emotional farewell during what was expected to be her final gaggle with reporters outside the West Wing. Leavitt, who became the youngest White House press secretary at the age of 27, is stepping down from the role to spend more time with her family. Her departure comes after she took a two-month maternity leave following the birth of her second child in May. Watch Karoline Leavitt's final moments with the White House press. Watch.

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2026, 02:07 AM IST
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Karoline Leavitt's Final Address To Press As White House Press Secretary
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