#WATCH | #KeirStarmer Announces Resignation As #UK Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced he is stepping down as leader of the #LabourParty. Starmer said he will remain as caretaker PrimeMinister until a new Labour leader is chosen in the coming weeks. His departure comes after two years in office following Labour’s landslide victory in July 2024. However, both his and the party’s popularity have plummeted sharply. The move was triggered by strong pressure within the party, especially after popular ex-Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham’s recent victory, with Burnham reportedly planning to challenge him for leadership. Watch Keir Starmer’s shock announcement and what it means for UK politics.