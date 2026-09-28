Watch: Left Parties Protest Against CEC #GyaneshKumar In #Bihar's Amid New #ECI Row

Bihar: Left parties staged a protest in Patna against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Demonstrators raised slogans and demanded accountability from the Election Commission, joining the broader opposition campaign seeking the CEC’s resignation over alleged concerns regarding the poll body’s functioning. Watch the full coverage of the Left parties’ protest in Patna. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d