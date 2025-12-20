English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 19 2025 15:55:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.65 0.30%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 352.75 1.98%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 401.10 0.22%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 985.95 0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 319.90 0.41%
Business News/ Videos / Watch: Marco Rubio Name-Drops Vladimir Putin In Viral 'Banter' Moment With Reporter

Watch: Marco Rubio Name-Drops Vladimir Putin In Viral 'Banter' Moment With Reporter

Updated: 20 Dec 2025, 02:22 pm IST Livemint

Marco Rubio JOKES with Reporter: Thought You Were Vladimir Putin! US Secretary of State lightens mood before Ukraine peace talks update. Stresses: Statements don't make peace—only agreements do. No forcing deals; seeking overlap between Russia & Ukraine. Trump committed to ending costly, destructive war—but only with consent from both sides.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue