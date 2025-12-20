Marco Rubio JOKES with Reporter: Thought You Were Vladimir Putin! US Secretary of State lightens mood before Ukraine peace talks update. Stresses: Statements don't make peace—only agreements do. No forcing deals; seeking overlap between Russia & Ukraine. Trump committed to ending costly, destructive war—but only with consent from both sides.
