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Watch: Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta On Q2 Results, War Impact & Consumer Demand

Marico Ltd is willing to sacrifice volumes in the lower-margin end of its Saffola edible oil business to improve profitability, as the maker of fast moving consumer goods shifts its focus towards premium products such as cold-pressed oils.

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Published4 Nov 2026, 09:23 AM IST
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Watch: Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta On Q2 Results, War Impact & Consumer Demand
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