Watch: #MarkCarney Announces #Canada's Mega Airport Plan At Investment Summit

Mark Carney has announced a plan affecting four of Canada’s largest airports — Toronto, Montréal, Vancouver and Calgary — that critics describe as a major step toward privatizing their operations. Supporters argue the move only involves private management of airport operations while the assets remain publicly owned. Opponents, however, warn it effectively transfers control of critical public infrastructure for private gain, drawing comparisons to the privatization of Ontario’s Highway 407. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d