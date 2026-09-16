Watch: #MarkCarney Seeks Unique Alliance With #Europe, Pitches #Canada As ‘Safe Harbour’

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said Canada will pursue a “unique security and economic alliance” with Europe as it positions itself for a new global economic order. Speaking at the inaugural Canada Investment Summit, Carney described the country as a “safe harbour” and attractive destination for foreign capital while seeking to reduce reliance on trade with the United States. He noted that the world is becoming more divided, with economic integration being weaponised and tariffs used as leverage. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d