Watch: Massive Protests Erupt Across India Against ECI And CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid S.I.R. Row

Congress workers across India are protesting and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging the Election Commission is compromised. In Delhi, protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar raising slogans against the CEC. In Patna, a half-kilometre march to the EC office was stopped by police using water cannons. In Kolkata, a protest march to the CEO office saw heavy police deployment. The demonstrations follow reports of internal objections raised by two Election Commissioners during the electoral roll revision process, with concerns over voter additions and deletions.