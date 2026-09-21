Watch: Microsoft Announces 4 Cloud Region in India With 'Zero Water' Cooling

Microsoft’s new India South Central cloud region in Hyderabad will use effectively zero water for cooling and is being built to handle AI workloads from day one, said Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and SouthAsia. Addressing the Microsoft AI Infrastructure Summit India, Chandok announced the company’s fourth cloud region in the country, adding to existing ones in Pune, Chennai and Mumbai. He described it as the largest hyperscale cloud footprint in India.