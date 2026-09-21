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Watch: #Microsoft Announces 4 Cloud Region in #India With 'Zero Water' Cooling

Microsoft’s new India South Central cloud region in Hyderabad will use effectively zero water for cooling and is being built to handle AI workloads from day one, said

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Published21 Sep 2026, 03:29 PM IST
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Watch: #Microsoft Announces 4 Cloud Region in #India With 'Zero Water' Cooling
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