Watch: #MukeshAmbani Gets Emotional As #AnantAmbani Recalls #Reliance's Historic Journey

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani was visibly emotional as Executive Director Anant Ambani paid tribute to his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani’s contributions and highlighted Jio’s role in digitally empowering India. Anant Ambani reflected on the family’s journey and the transformative impact of Jio in connecting millions across the country. The moment captured a personal and corporate milestone for the Ambani family and Reliance Industries. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d