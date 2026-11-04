Watch: #Nasa Astronaut #AnilMenon Casts #usmidterms2026 Vote From #Space

NASA astronaut Anil Menon has exercised his civic right from orbit, casting his midterm election vote while aboard the International Space Station. Menon becomes one of the few astronauts to participate in a US election from space, highlighting both the reach of democratic processes and the unique challenges of voting from low Earth orbit. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d