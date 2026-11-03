Watch: #NirmalaSitharaman Addresses Higher #FII Outflows Among Investors

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged rising concerns among investors amid higher FII outflows, saying circumstances have changed and challenges have grown. She noted that inflows have started resuming and assured that the government is listening. “In order to keep [seven-plus percent growth] intact, we need capital… I recognise the voice,” she said, while declining to give further details on the upcoming Budget. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d