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Watch: #NirmalaSitharaman Clarifies #Modi Govt's #MDR Charges On #UPI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala

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Published22 Sep 2026, 02:44 PM IST
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Watch: #NirmalaSitharaman Clarifies #Modi Govt's #MDR Charges On #UPI
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