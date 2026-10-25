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Watch: Obama Lambasts Trump Over Iran War As U.S. Midterm Poll Battle Heats Up

Former US President Barack Obama has criticised Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran war during a campaign rally in Ohio, connecting the conflict to higher costs facing American households. Obama argued that military escalation is putting pressure on energy prices and family budgets. The speech comes as Democrats seek to challenge the Trump administration’s foreign policy and economic record ahead of the midterm elections. With Iran tensions continuing to shape Washington’s agenda, the war is emerging as a key political flashpoint. The remarks highlight how foreign conflicts are feeding into domestic election debates.

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Published25 Oct 2026, 03:40 PM IST
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Watch: Obama Lambasts Trump Over Iran War As U.S. Midterm Poll Battle Heats Up
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