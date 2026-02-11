Pak Defence Minister Trolls Own Country In Parliament | Admits Pak’s US ‘Miscalculation’ 'US Used Pakistan Then Threw Away Like Toilet Paper': Khawaja Asif's Big AdmissionKhawaja Asif said the costs of realigning with the US after 1999, particularly following the September 11, 2001, attacks, were devastating. Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.