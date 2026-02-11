English
Business News/ Videos / Watch: Pak Defence Minister Trolls Own Country In Parliament | Admits Pak’s US ‘Miscalculation’

Watch: Pak Defence Minister Trolls Own Country In Parliament | Admits Pak’s US ‘Miscalculation’

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 01:44 pm IST Livemint

Pak Defence Minister Trolls Own Country In Parliament | Admits Pak’s US ‘Miscalculation’ 'US Used Pakistan Then Threw Away Like Toilet Paper': Khawaja Asif's Big AdmissionKhawaja Asif said the costs of realigning with the US after 1999, particularly following the September 11, 2001, attacks, were devastating. Watch!

 
