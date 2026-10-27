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Watch: Piyush Goyal Addresses India-China Trade Difference

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has addressed India’s trade and economic relations with China while speaking in the Netherlands. Goyal noted that China supplies important intermediate goods and raw materials to India. He said that if pricing or fair play is found lacking in any product, an established judicial process is followed. Beyond that, India believes in the rules of fair play and open trade.

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Published27 Oct 2026, 08:18 PM IST
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Piyush Goyal Addresses India-China Trade Difference
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