Watch: Piyush Goyal Reveals Germany’s New India Vision In Berlin

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has wrapped up a two-day official visit to Germany aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, investment, advanced manufacturing and research cooperation. In Berlin, Goyal held talks with senior German officials, including Levin Holle from the Federal Chancellery, and met business leaders such as the CEOs of Siemens Healthineers, Bertelsmann Investments, Volkswagen and Škoda Auto. Discussions centred on expanding partnerships, investment and industrial collaboration.