Watch: Piyush Goyal Reveals India-UAE $200 Billion Bilateral Trade Plan

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India and the UAE have set an ambitious target to double bilateral trade to 200 billion dollars by 2032. The statement came after Goyal co-chaired the 14th India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments in Mumbai. The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties and expanding investment opportunities between the two countries. The new target underscores the growing strategic and commercial partnership between India and the UAE.