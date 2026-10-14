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Watch: Piyush Goyal Reveals Key To India’s Global Partnerships

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, underlined that India is open to engaging with international partners, but trust remains the critical foundation.

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Published14 Oct 2026, 05:22 PM IST
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Piyush Goyal Reveals Key To India’s Global Partnerships
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