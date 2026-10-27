Watch: #PiyushGoyal Addresses #India-#China #Trade Difference

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has addressed India’s trade and economic relations with China while speaking in the Netherlands. Goyal noted that China supplies important intermediate goods and raw materials to India. He said that if pricing or fair play is found lacking in any product, an established judicial process is followed. Beyond that, India believes in the rules of fair play and open trade. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d