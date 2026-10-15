Watch: #PiyushGoyal Gloats About #India-#Canada Trade Ties

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada’s Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu attended a Trade Reception in Mumbai as part of the Team Canada Trade Mission to India. Addressing the gathering, Goyal highlighted the strong personal and professional rapport with Sidhu. “Ever since I’ve known Minister Sidhu, it’s been a unique relationship… he really brings something rare to the role of a trade minister,” Goyal said, praising Sidhu’s private-sector and entrepreneurial experience. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d