Watch: #PiyushGoyal Promises Government Support For All #Exporters

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has announced strong support for exporters under the Export Promotion Mission.“Under the export promotion mission, we are willing to support everybody who wants to export anywhere in the world… We are willing to literally take care of the entire cost of certification,” Goyal said. He added that the government is ready to support expensive certification processes as well. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d