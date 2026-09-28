Watch: #PiyushGoyal Reveals #India-#UAE $200 Billion Bilateral Trade Plan

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India and the UAE have set an ambitious target to double bilateral trade to 200 billion dollars by 2032. The statement came after Goyal co-chaired the 14th India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments in Mumbai. The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties and expanding investment opportunities between the two countries. The new target underscores the growing strategic and commercial partnership between India and the UAE. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d