Watch: #PiyushGoyal Reveals Key To #India’s Global Partnerships

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, underlined that India is open to engaging with international partners, but trust remains the critical foundation. “We are looking to build trusted partnerships in which countries can rely on one another as part of integrated supply chains,” Goyal said. He added that India’s approach seeks a balance between efficiency through partnerships with trusted countries and self-sufficiency in critical sectors. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d