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Watch: #PiyushGoyal’s Big Plan To Put #India On Global #Food Map

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has spotlighted the global potential of India’s regional cuisines, naming sev puri, filter coffee and rasam as examples that can turn into major business opportunities. Speaking at The Dilli Dialogue: Policies for a Future-Ready India in New Delhi, Goyal said tourism, culinary experiences, startups and job creation hold enormous promise. He noted that technology and AI can enhance tourism experiences while the human touch remains essential.

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Published12 Oct 2026, 05:48 PM IST
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Watch: #PiyushGoyal’s Big Plan To Put #India On Global #Food Map
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