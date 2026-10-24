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Watch: #PiyushGoyal Vows Huge Contribution From #India Towards Global #GDP Growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has invited German industry to deepen research, design and manufacturing partnerships with India. Speaking in Berlin, Goyal said the trusted India-Germany partnership, combined with the conclusion of the India-

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Published24 Oct 2026, 02:38 PM IST
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Watch: #PiyushGoyal Vows Huge Contribution From #India Towards Global #GDP Growth
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