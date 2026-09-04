Watch: PM #BartDeWever Reveals WHY #India Is #Belgium's No.1 Partner

Belgium’s Prime Minister has placed India at the top of his country’s partnership priorities, saying: “India is No.1 on our list. If India is not on your list, then you are missing something fundamental.” He highlighted India’s reliability as a partner that cooperates on the basis of trust and does not surprise others with sudden tariffs or policy reversals based on disagreements. The remarks underscore growing recognition of India’s strategic and economic importance in Europe’s engagement with Asia. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d