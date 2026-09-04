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Watch: PM #BartDeWever Reveals WHY #India Is #Belgium's No.1 Partner | #Shorts

Belgium’s Prime Minister has placed India at the top of his country’s partnership priorities, saying: “India is No.1 on our list. If India is not on your list, then you are missing something fundamental.” He highlighted India’s reliability as a partner that cooperates on the basis of trust and does not surprise others with sudden tariffs or policy reversals based on disagreements. The remarks underscore growing recognition of India’s strategic and economic importance in Europe’s engagement with Asia.

Livemint
Published4 Sep 2026, 07:07 PM IST
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PM Bart De Wever Reveals WHY India Is Belgium's No.1 Partner
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