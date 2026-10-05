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Watch: PM Modi Announce Steps To Boost India-Switzerland Trade And Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a joint statement with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin, announced several important decisions to expand market access for India’s exports to Switzerland and further simplify investment between the two countries. Modi said the moves would boost Indian exports of agriculture, pharma, textile and engineering goods to Switzerland, while attracting fresh Swiss investment in biotech, life sciences, banking, insurance, food processing and sustainability.

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Published5 Oct 2026, 05:50 PM IST
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Watch: PM Modi Announce Steps To Boost India-Switzerland Trade And Investment
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