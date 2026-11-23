Watch: PM Modi Announces Mega Development Package For Nepal To Boost India's Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a sweeping $1.62 billion (240 billion Nepali rupees) economic and development package for Nepal during a joint press statement with visiting Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Balen Shah in New Delhi. Following wide-ranging delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, the two neighbours agreed to establish an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nepal alongside a Start-up Incubator, an Innovation Hub, and an Agro-Industrial Park—while expanding scholarships in Law and Technology for Nepali students.