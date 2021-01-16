Watch: PM Modi launches vaccine drive against Covid in India

Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 02:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16, 2021. PM said that exactly a year ago, India had taken its first step to battle Covid, by forming a high-level committee to monitor the spread of the disease. He also appealed to people to take both the doses of the vaccine on time, and not stop taking other precautions like social distancing and use of masks. He said that India had set an example for the entire world in the fight against Covid. Watch the full video for more.