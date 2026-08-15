Watch: PM Modi Pays Floral Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat On India's 80th Independence Day

Watch as PM Narendra Modi offers floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi during India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations. This solemn moment honours Gandhi’s legacy of non-violence, truth, and freedom struggle on a historic national occasion. The video captures the respectful ceremony at Rajghat, highlighting the Prime Minister’s tribute amid Independence Day events. Stay tuned for more coverage of national celebrations, leadership moments, and patriotic tributes.