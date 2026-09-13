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Watch: PM Modi Reveals How BRICS Won Global South's Trust

On Day 2 of the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in Indian civilization, nature is revered as a mother. He emphasised that development and the environment are not alternatives but complementary, forming the foundation of sustainability and an obligation to future generations. Modi highlighted progress within BRICS, including a Digital Center of Excellence for smart grids and energy storage to make clean energy more reliable and accessible. Centers of Excellence for agroecology and regenerative agriculture will blend traditional knowledge with modern science, while community-based climate adaptation principles will place indigenous knowledge at the heart of climate action.

Livemint
Published13 Sep 2026, 04:50 PM IST
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Watch: PM Modi Reveals How BRICS Won Global South's Trust
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