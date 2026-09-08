Watch PM Modi’s Big Message On India’s Fintech Future: UPI Is Our Civilisational Story

At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s resilience amid global conflicts, supply-chain pressures and trade tensions. He noted that despite the challenging April-June quarter, India’s 7.8% growth has given the world fresh hope. Modi pointed to rising international trust in India, citing Japan’s credit rating agency upgrading the country’s sovereign rating to the A category — the first such upgrade in three decades. He said this reflects confidence in India’s growth momentum, macroeconomic stability and structural reforms.