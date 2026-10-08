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Watch: PM Modi Says 5G Is Now In Every District In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress, said India is moving towards a ‘5G-Reachout’ future that is already becoming reality. He noted that 5G connectivity has reached every district in the country, with over 5.5 lakh base stations currently operating the network. Mobile internet speeds have increased tenfold compared to 2022.

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Published8 Oct 2026, 06:51 PM IST
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PM Modi Says 5G Is Now In Every District In India
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