Watch: PM Modi Welcomes BRICS Delegates At 12th Parliamentary Forum In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed delegates from BRICS member and partner countries at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in the Parliament House complex. The gathering brings together parliamentary representatives to strengthen cooperation, dialogue and shared priorities among BRICS nations and partners. The event underscores India’s role in advancing multilateral engagement and parliamentary diplomacy within the BRICS framework.
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