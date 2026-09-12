Watch: PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders At Bharat Mandapam For BRICS Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit 2026. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian were among those in attendance. Top-level diplomacy took centre stage as leaders from the expanded BRICS grouping gathered in the national capital for discussions on global governance, economic cooperation and shared priorities of the Global South. #
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