Watch: #PMModi Announce Steps To Boost #India-#Switzerland Trade And Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a joint statement with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin, announced several important decisions to expand market access for India’s exports to Switzerland and further simplify investment between the two countries. Modi said the moves would boost Indian exports of agriculture, pharma, textile and engineering goods to Switzerland, while attracting fresh Swiss investment in biotech, life sciences, banking, insurance, food processing and sustainability. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d