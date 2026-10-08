Watch: #PMModi Lauds How #5G Now In Every District In #India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress, said India is moving towards a “5G-Reachout” future that is already becoming reality. He noted that 5G connectivity has reached every district in the country, with over 5.5 lakh base stations currently operating the network. Mobile internet speeds have increased tenfold compared to 2022. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d