Watch: #PMModi Lists How Technology Is Reshaping #Media And #Politics In #India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that over the last 25 years, India, the world and the nature of politics have undergone major transformation. Speaking on the evolving media landscape, PM Modi noted that advancements in technology have fundamentally altered the sector. While the work of traditional media organisations has become somewhat easier, new challenges have simultaneously emerged. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d