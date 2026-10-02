Watch: #PMModi Praises #Flydubai Captain #SmitMachchhar For His Bravery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during the mid-air cockpit incident, saying he has “shown the world what is Ahimsa.” In his message to the Indian pilot, PM Modi noted social media comments questioning how people would have reacted if the scenario had been different. He told Machchhar that he had done a big job and saved everyone on board the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d