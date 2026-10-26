Watch: #PMModi Welcomes #BRICS Delegates At 12th Parliamentary Forum In #Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed delegates from BRICS member and partner countries at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in the Parliament House complex. The gathering brings together parliamentary representatives to strengthen cooperation, dialogue and shared priorities among BRICS nations and partners. The event underscores India’s role in advancing multilateral engagement and parliamentary diplomacy within the BRICS framework. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d