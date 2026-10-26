Subscribe

Watch: #PMModi Welcomes #BRICS Delegates At 12th Parliamentary Forum In #Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed delegates from BRICS member and partner countries at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held in the Parliament House complex. The gathering brings together parliamentary representatives to strengthen cooperation, dialogue and shared priorities among BRICS nations and partners. The event underscores India’s role in advancing multilateral engagement and parliamentary diplomacy within the BRICS framework. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2026, 02:38 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Watch: #PMModi Welcomes #BRICS Delegates At 12th Parliamentary Forum In #Delhi
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWatch: #PMModi Welcomes #BRICS Delegates At 12th Parliamentary Forum In #Delhi
Advertisement
Read Next Story