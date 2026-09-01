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Watch: #PMModi, #XiJinping, #Putin & #Pezeshkian Sign Declaration At #SCOSummit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other world leaders signed the Declaration at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The summit brought together key Eurasian leaders for discussions on regional security, economic cooperation and multilateral engagement.

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Published1 Sep 2026, 02:48 PM IST
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Watch: #PMModi, #XiJinping, #Putin & #Pezeshkian Sign Declaration At #SCOSummit
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